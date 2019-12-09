Kingsoft previously published an announcement, stating that the company signed a framework agreement with Xiaomi Group.

According to the agreement, Kingsoft will provide comprehensive services to Xiaomi Group, including cloud service, promotion service, mailbox customized development service, and advertisement agency service. At the same time, the two parties will jointly operate games provided by Kingsoft. In addition, Kingsoft will offer hardware products to Xiaomi, covering independent third-party manufactured server, storage device, and load balancer.

In return, Xiaomi Group will provide comprehensive services to Kingsoft as well. Those services include promotion service, software development service, restaurant service, and other supporting services. Xiaomi will offer products to Kingsoft in a three-year period ended December 31, 2022.