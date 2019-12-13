Baidu Apollo recently implemented an organizational structure upgrade and it added a new intelligent traffic business team in addition to the existing autonomous driving and connected car businesses.

With this adjustment, Apollo will continue to improve its application ability of intelligent driving technologies in automobile and transportation sectors.

During this organizational structure upgrade, Apollo upgraded and expanded its autonomous driving business team and it currently includes three divisions – intelligent car business division, intelligent driving map business division, and autonomous driving technology division. Meanwhile, the connected car business team will continue its intelligent car networking business like DuerOS for car.

The newly added intelligent traffic business team will focus on intelligent upgrade of traffic infrastructure, providing next-generation intelligent traffic solutions, covering vehicle-road collaboration system and regional intelligent signal optimization system, to cities.

Statistics show that Baidu has applied 1,237 intelligent driving patents, ranking the first in China, and it has gained 150 autonomous driving road test licenses.