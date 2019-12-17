Giant Interactive Group recently confirmed to appoint Meng Wei as its new chief financial officer, leading capital market and financial management.

This marks another senior executive appointment of Giant since the company announced the appointment of Nie Zhiming as chief technology officer in April 2019.

According to public files, before joining Giant, Meng worked for China International Capital Corporation as managing director and chief analyst of media Internet. Prior to that, Meng also served Orient Securities, JD, and Iresearch in securities analysis and strategic research sectors.

Meng was graduated from Wuhan University and gained Bachelor degree of management. He got his Master degree of management science and engineering at Huazhong University of Science and Technology.