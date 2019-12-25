China's Meituan recently published an announcement to appoint Li Shubin as vice president, leading the company's app division.

Li previously worked as CEO of Okbuy, a vertical e-commerce platform. In the new role, Li will be fully responsible for the management of Meituan app division and report to Wang Huiwen, leader of Meituan's user platform.

At the same time, Li Ming, former head of Meituan app, will be executive chairman of product committee, focusing on the construction of the product committee. Li Ming will continue to report to Wang Huiwen, chairman of product committee.

Meituan's product committee was established in August 2016 and it is committed to the promotion operation, standardization construction, personnel training, knowledge deposition and influence construction of Meituan products.

In October 2018, Meituan implemented an organizational structure adjustment and built its user platform, which covers Meituan platform, Dianping platform, and service experience platform. In February 2019, Meituan platform and Dianping platform were renamed to Meituan app division and Dianping app division. Meituan app division is responsible for improving user experience and user scale.