According to reports in Chinese local media, ZTE recently won the bidding for China Telecom's cloud resource pool SDN construction project for 2019 and the company will use its full software vDC SDN network solution to deploy China Telecom's SDN cloud resource pool.

It is said that ZTE's vDC SDN network solution does not require the upgrade of underlying physical network facilities and it can realize the virtualization transformation of data center network with full series of software products. It maximizes compatibility with existing network hardware devices and management platforms, realizes network resource allocation and management automation, and supports high-level cloud services.

ZTE's vDC SDN network solution can automatically configure data center network to help customers reduce service turn-up time, improve business deployment efficiency, and cut maintenance fee.

The key part of the solution are ZTE's full series of software products, including SDN controller ZENIC vDC, SDN software switch ZXCLOUD DVS, and SDN software router gateway ZXR10 V6000.