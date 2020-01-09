AWS announced that its AWS Marketplace was fully launched in the Chinese market.

AWS Marketplace China is a carefully selected digital product catalog, through which users can easily search, test, deploy and manage third-party software needed for their system operation in AWS China (Beijing) and AWS China (Ningxia).

With AWS Marketplace China, customers can search and compare software products from the app store and start the pre-configured software within minutes after logging into their AWS China account.

AWS Marketplace China currently provides over 100 kinds of software products, including operating system, security, network infrastructure, big data, and business analysis; and it covers mainstream independent software vendors like Palo Alto Networks, Tableau, Commvault, AsiaInfo, and AppEx Networks.