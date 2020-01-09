Amap and HERE Technologies jointly announced that they will implement cooperation basing on overseas map and dynamic information service.

With the cooperation, HERE will provide map data and traffic information outside China to Amap to help Amap offer global path planning guide, positioning and travel related services to users.

At present, the two parties already implemented related test basing on overseas map data and service optimization. Amap's overseas travel service will be formally launched within 2020 and it will first cover major countries in East Asia and Southeast Asia.

It is said that Amap's overseas map will provide users with travel guidance for multiple travel modes, including driving, walking, and public transportation. It can also realize location-based search for related points of interest in surrounding areas.

In addition, Amap will open its service abilities and provide integrated overseas LBS services to its cooperation partner.