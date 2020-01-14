WeTV, the international version of Tencent Video, announced strategic cooperation with BEC World, operator of Thailand's CH3 TV channel.

With the cooperation, the two parties will provide Thai TV series contents to users via their respective Internet platform in 2020. At the same time, WeTV will become the exclusive online audio-visual partner of CH3 and play TV series of CH3 on its website to realize the in-depth connection of Chinese streaming platform, Thai local contents, and local users.

According to the agreement, WeTV will also purchase three quality TV series from CH3.

Han Zhijie, vice president of Tencent Video, said that those TV series will be available in China and Southeast Asia as well. Tencent Video will continue to bring more quality resources from Thailand to China and other Southeast Asian markets.

WeTV was launched in 2019 and it is now available in countries and regions like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.