Xiaomi Group published an announcement, stating that the company would grant a total of 48,925,550 incentive shares to 1,646 selected people in accordance to its share incentive plan.

The market value of those incentive shares is about HKD537 million, which means the average share value gained per person will be about HKD326,200. The implementation of the share incentive plan is a substantial appreciation of the efforts of employees.

On January 2, 2020, Xiaomi's chairman Lei Jun sent out the first all-employee letter for 2020, stating that the year of 2019 was a year of "stable operation" and "proactive progress" for Xiaomi. Meanwhile, he mentioned Xiaomi's dual-brand strategy, 5G strategy, overseas market revenue, and AIoT business.

In the letter, Lei expressed thanks to all Xiaomi employees and proposed hope for 2020. He believed that the year of 2020 is a "year of charge" for Xiaomi's 5G business and it is also a key year for Xiaomi to promote smartphone and AIoT.

Xiaomi has determined its strategic direction, which is the next-generation super Internet combining 5G, AI, and IoT. Lei said that they would invest at least CNY50 billion in this sector over the next five years.