According to statistics from CAICT, in December 2019, the total mobile phone shipment in the Chinese market was 30.444 million, including 1.461 million 2G phones, 23.57 million 4G phones, and 5.414 million 5G phones; and the number was a decrease of 14.7% compared with the same period of 2018.

For the entire year of 2019, the total shipment of Chinese mobile phone market was 389 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 6.2%. Those included 16.131 million 2G phones, 58,000 3G phones, 359 million 4G phones, and 13.769 million 5G phones.

The statistics also showed that during December 2019, there were 35 new modes launched in China, a year-on-year decrease of 16.7%; while for the entire year of 2019, there were 573 new modes launched, a year-on-year decrease of 25%.

In December 2019, Chinese brand mobile phone shipment was 26.613 million, a year-on-year decrease of 17.3% and it accounted for 87.4% of the total shipped mobile phones. For the entire year of 2019, Chinese brand mobile phone shipment was 352 million, a year-on-year decrease of 4.9% and it accounted for 90.7% of the total shipped mobile phones.

In regards to smartphone, in December 2019, smartphone shipment in the Chinese market was 28.931 million, a year-on-year decrease of 13.7% and it accounted for 95% of the total shipped mobile phones. Meanwhile, Android smartphones accounted for 89% of the total shipped smartphones. For the entire year of 2019, smartphone shipment was 372 million, a year-on-year decrease of 4.7% and it accounted for 95.6% of the total shipped mobile phones. Android smartphones accounted for 91.2% of the total shipped smartphones.