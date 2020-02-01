According to information from Hubei Provincial Communications Administration, Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital has fully completed communication facility construction and 5G network deployment.

At present, Leishenshan Hospital has realized gigabit network coverage, stable 5G signal reception, and its wireless network can support the communication need of 25,000 people. It is also applicable for remote command, remote consult, remote surgery and data transmission.

It is said that China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom have made full efforts in building and opening 5G networks in Huoshenshan Hospital and Leishenshan Hospital to realize high-speed data Internet, data collection, remote consult, and remote monitor. China Mobile has invested nearly CNY60 million in the 4G and 5G network deployment in the two temporary hospitals, in addition to its CNY50 million cash donation to Hubei.

Communication equipment manufacturers including Huawei, ZTE, FiberHome, and Nokia Shanghai Bell provided base station construction supports.

Prior to this, Huoshenshan Hospital has opened 5G communication network.