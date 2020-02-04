Apple announced on its Chinese official website that based on recent public health and prevention considerations, the company has decided to temporarily close all Apple Store outlets in China till February 9, 2020.

Prior to this, Apple already temporarily closed two owned retail stores in China due to the concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus. The two stores are in Fuzhou and Nanjing and the department stores where the Apple Stores are located were also closed for the same reason. By January 29, the number was increased to three.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said during Apple's quarterly financial report conference call that apart from Apple's owned stores, many partner retailers suspended operations as well. In addition, many other stores which are still operating shortened their business hour. He said that Apple was taking additional prevention and control measures for its employees and customers.

This time, Apple announced the closing of all official retail stores in China.