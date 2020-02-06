According to reports in Chinese local media, Alipay's legal representative has been changed from Peng Lei to Jing Xiandong.

Meanwhile, Peng will no longer be director of the company and the role will be taken by Ni Xingjun.

Peng worked in many departments of Alibaba, including market, service and HR and her positions covered Alibaba's vice president of human resources division, vice president of market division, vice president of service division, and chairman of Ant Financial.

In October 2014, Peng was appointed chairman and CEO of the newly established Ant Financial and Jing Xiandong, who is specialized in finance, was appointed COO as her partner. Starting from June 2015, Jing was appointed president of Ant Financial.

On October 8, 2016, Ant Financial announced that Peng would hand over the CEO role to Jing, marking the first major personnel change of the company.

On April 9, 2018, Alibaba Group's chairman Jack Ma sent an internal letter, stating that Peng would step down from chairman of Ant Financial and Jing would be CEO and chairman. At the same time, Peng was appointed chairman and CEO of Lazada, a Southeast Asian e-commerce company acquired by Alibaba.

On December 13, 2019, Lazada announced that Peng would no longer be CEO and she was replaced by Pierre Poignant who worked at Lazada for six years. However, Peng was still chairman of Lazada Group.