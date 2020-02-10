HTC Chinese official community recently published an announcement, stating that they closed the community on February 7, 2020 and the website cannot be opened now.

HTC said that users could follow HTC's official WeChat channel to inquiry if needed.

In addition, starting from the beginning of January 2020, users of HTC Elevate community also faced problem to log in and the page showed that the project was no longer supported. HTC Elevate is a high-end fans community which only accepted registration by invitation.

HTC's latest financial report showed that the company's annual income in 2019 was TWD10.01 billion, which was about CNY2.326 billion and a year-on-year decrease of 57.82%. It was the worst performance of the company over the past 19 years.