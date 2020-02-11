According to reports in foreign media, Huawei recently filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Verizon in the U.S. after patent talks broke down.

Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone manufacturer Huawei said that the company already contacted Verizon a year ago, claiming that the American carrier infringed multiple Huawei patents covering network security measure, PC remote sharing, parent control, and mobile device contact application design.

Though the lawsuit contents seem low risk, it showed that Huawei became more and more active in defending its rights. In December 2019, Huawei sued the Federal Communications Commission, trying to overturn a regulatory decision that could harm business between Huawei and its major U.S. customers.

Based on a statement published by the Chinese company, Shenzhen-headquartered Huawei has 80,000 patents globally and it has 10,000 patents in the U.S. alone. Huawei is a leading developer of the fifth-generation mobile network technology. In 2019, the company was a top ten patent winner in the U.S., along with IBM, Apple, and Amazon.