Market research firm IDC recently published its latest quarterly tracking report on tablet, stating that China's tablet shipment in the fourth quarter of 2019 was about 5.81 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 3.9%.

According to IDC, it was the first time that the market showed a trend of decline after consecutive growth for six quarters.

During the reporting period, Huawei maintained its first position in the Chinese tablet market by shipment.

In 2019, China's tablet market showed recovery and its total shipment reached 22.41 million units, a year-on-year increase of 0.8%. For the entire year of 2019, Apple held the first position in China's tablet shipment market and its iPad shipment reached about 8.56 million, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. Its market share was 38.2%, an increase of 0.5 percentage point.

Huawei ranked the second with shipment of about 7.37 million units, a year-on-year increase of 17.7%; and its market share was 32.9%, an increase of 4.7 percentage points. Xiaomi ranked the third with shipment of about 1.23 million units, a year-on-year increase of 32.5%; and its market share was 5.5%, an increase of 1.3 percentage points. Lenovo ranked the fourth with shipment of about 760,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 31.9%; and its market share was 3.4%, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points. Microsoft ranked the fifth with shipment of about 610,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 19.4%; and its market share was 2.7%, an increase of 0.4 percentage point.