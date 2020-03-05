Belgian luxury brand Delvaux recently reached cooperation with Chinese e-commerce platform JD and opened its official flagship store on the platform on March 5, 2020.

This is the first time for Delvaux to open an official flagship store on Chinese e-commerce platform.

Delvaux was founded by Charles Delvaux in Belgium in 1829. The company was taken over by Franz Schwennicke in 1933 and became a luxury brand since then. It referred to the operating model of high-end tailored clothing and introduced the season concept to leather goods for the first time.

According to public files, Hong Kong's Li & Fung Group, investment organization First Heritage Brand, and Singapore investment company Temasek jointly invested in Delvaux in 2011. After that, Delvaux formally started its development in China.

Delvaux entered the Chinese market in 2013 and opened its first store in Beijing. It gradually developed physical stores in cities like Shanghai, Hong Kong, Chengdu, and Hangzhou. So far, the company only has no more than ten stores in China.