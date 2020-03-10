According to reports in Chinese local media, China Unicom will establish a product center at the group company level for the first time to integrate its subscription packages and e-commerce products.

With this move, China Unicom's market division and e-commerce division staff will also be adjusted accordingly.

It is said that the new product center will be responsible for integrating market and e-commerce related businesses. It will oversee product management and R&D, realize product life cycle management, and accelerate product transformation.

At present, Tang Yongbo is the general manager of China Unicom's market division and its deputy general managers include Du Yonghong, Jia Zhiqiang, Yin Shaochun, Han Liyan, and Guo Lin. Jia Zhiqiang is in charge of fixed-line product and management; and Yin Shaochun is in charge of mobile communication business and product.

Huang Wenliang is currently the general manager of China Unicom's e-commerce center and its deputy general managers are Li Lixin and Yang Yu.