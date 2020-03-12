Chinese ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing recently announced its formal entry into Panama City, capital of Panama.

This is reportedly Didi's second market in Central America and it is the company's sixth market in Latin America, following Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

In January 2018, Didi acquired Brazil's largest ride-hailing platform 99; in April 2018, the company launched its service in Mexico and it then entered Australia and Japan; in June 2019, Didi entered Chile and Colombia; and in November 2019, it entered Costa Rica. In February 2020, Didi launched taxi hailing service in Chile.

So far, Didi has launched delivery service in Mexico and Brazil and its taxi hailing service in available in four countries in South America. In addition, its intelligent transportation project has been realized in Brazil.

Didi established its Central America headquartered in Costa Rica in November 2019 and over 20 employees from China, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Costa Rica are working there.