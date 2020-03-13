To prepare for the 5G era, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will invest nearly USD30 million to improve its 5G research and development lab.

It is said that the investment will be used to develop RF circuits, antennas and multimedia technologies.

OnePlus was established by Liu Zuohu. Over the past few years, OnePlus maintained a stable growth in the global smartphone competition and gained a seat in the high-end smartphone market.

Liu said that 5G is the top priority of its product strategy. The company has been investing in 5G for many years and they plan to further develop application solutions basing on daily user habits.

Liu previously confirmed that OnePlus would launch 5G smartphone in the next round products. In last summer, OnePlus published its first 5G smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro.