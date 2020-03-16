Xunlei recently published its unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2019.

According to the report, Xunlei's total operating revenue in 2019 was USD181 million, including USD84.1 million from Internet value-added services, USD81.5 million from membership business, and USD15.6 million from Internet advertising.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Xunlei's operating revenue was USD48.3 million, which was an increase of 10.2% compared with the previous quarter. Its Internet value-added services operating revenue was USD24.6 million, an increase of 18% compared with the previous quarter; its membership business operating revenue was USD19.8 million, an increase of 2.9% compared with the previous quarter; and its Internet advertising operating revenue was USD3.9 million, an increase of 3.9% compared with the previous quarter.

The financial report showed that Xunlei's total operating revenue growth was contributed by the growth of cloud computing and other value-added service businesses. Meanwhile, the resource capacity and service range of its cloud computing business continued to expand, which promoted the continuous increase of this sector.

Statistics showed that cloud computing business has become the main operating revenue force of Xunlei. It is said that the company's operating revenue from Internet value-added services, including cloud computing, accounted for 51% of its total operating revenue.