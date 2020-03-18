China's Tencent recently published its financial report for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2019.

According to the report, Tencent's operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was CNY105.767 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25%; and its net profit was CNY21.582 billion, a year-on-year increase of 52%.

Of the total operating revenue, its online game revenue was CNY30.286 billion, a year-on-year increase of 25%; its fintech and enterprise service revenue was CNY29.92 billion, a year-on-year increase of 39%; and its network advertising revenue was CNY202.025 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19%.

For the entire year of 2019, Tencent's total revenue reached CNY377.289 billion, a year-on-year increase of 21%; while its total net profit was CNY93.31 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19%.

Of the total revenue, Tencent's cloud business revenue was CNY17 billion and its paid users were over one million.

By the end of 2019, Tencent's WeChat had 1.165 billion monthly active accounts, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%; and its QQ monthly active accounts decreased by 7.5% year-on-year to 647 million.