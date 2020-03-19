China Mobile recently published its annual financial report for 2019, stating that the company's operating revenue reached CNY745.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.2%; and its net profit was CNY106.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 9.5%.

According to the report, China Mobile's communication service revenue was CNY674.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were CNY296 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.4%.

During the year of 2019, China Mobile's mobile users saw a net increase of 25.21 million, reaching a total of 950 million. Its mobile Internet data traffic increased by 90.3% year-on-year and its mobile Internet DOU reached 6.7GB.

China Mobile's family broadband users reached 172 million, an increase of 17.1% year-on-year. Its family broadband comprehensive ARPU reached CNY35.3.

By the end of 2019, China Mobile's government and corporate clients reached 10.28 million, a year-on-year increase of 43.2%. The company's international business revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 31.4%.