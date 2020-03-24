China Telecom published its annual results for 2019, stating that the company's operating revenue was CNY375.734 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.4%; and its net profit was CNY20.52 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the report showed that China Telecom's service revenue was CNY357.61 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2%.

According to the financial report, China Telecom's capital expense was about CNY77.6 billion and its investments decreased for four consecutive years, except for 5G. The company's free cash flow was CNY21.7 billion.

In regards to user group, by the end of 2019, China Telecom's mobile users reached about 336 million and its 4G users accounted for 83.8%. Meanwhile, its cable broadband users reached 153 million.