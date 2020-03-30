Geely Automobile Holdings Limited recently published its annual performance report for 2019, stating that the company made net profit of CNY8.19 billion in 2019, which was a decrease of CNY4.3 billion compared with 2018.

The report showed that Geely's earning per share was CNY0.9, a decrease of about 35% compared with the previous year.

In regards of sales, Geely's total revenue in 2019 was CNY97.4 billion, a year-on-year decrease of CNY9.1 billion; and its car sales decreased by 139,278 units compared with those of 2018.

Geely Automobile currently has eight sub-brands, including Geely, Lynk&Co, Volvo, Polestar, Proton, Lotus, LEVC, and Yuancheng.