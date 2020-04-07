China Unicom Beijing announced that they had gained one million 5G users by April 7, 2020 and became the first China Unicom branch to have one million 5G users.

According to the report, China Unicom Beijing currently has more than 10,000 5G base stations and its outdoor 5G network has covered the entire area within the fifth ring and over 70% within the sixth ring of Beijing. Some key areas outside the sixth ring are covered as well.

As a cooperation partner of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, China Unicom Beijing is constructing 5G for various competition venues. Combining classic applications like 5G+8K HD video and 5G+ autopilot, China Unicom Beijing is enhancing 5G infrastructure construction.

It is said that China Unicom and China Telecom will strive to complete their 5G construction plan for the entire year before the end of the third quarter of 2020. At present, the two parties have implemented joint construction and sharing of 5G in 31 provinces and launched 5G commercial services in more than 50 cities.