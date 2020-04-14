Autopilot company AutoX recently launched its first unmanned vehicle operation big data center "super data factory" in Shanghai.

Prior to this, government of Jiading, Shanghai announced plans to introduce AutoX to jointly build China's first autopilot project with over 100 vehicles, including 100 autopilot taxis, RoboTaxi.

In this big data center, AutoX RoboTaxi is a terminal that can collect massive data from the real world and each car can product 1TB data every hour. Meanwhile, its large-scale simulation big data cloud platform can dig high-value road mining data points and enhance the real data to produce larger and higher difficulty virtual and real mixed simulation data.

The big data center will realize automated calibration, testing and technical operation and maintenance; big data mining and simulation; and stable production version of hardware closed loop. It will combine real and virtual data to enable large-scale autopilot data.

AutoX previously gained an autopilot license in Shanghai, which is the first license issued by the city since the launch of new autopilot regulation. The company also established its own autopilot fleet.