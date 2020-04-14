Statistics from CAICT show that during March 2020, China's smartphone shipment decreased by 21.9% year-on-year to 21.029 million units, including 6.215 million 5G smartphones.

According to the statistics, China's total shipment of mobile phones reached 21.756 million units in March 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 23.3%. The shipment covered 698,000 2G phones, 14.844 million 4G phones, and 6.215 million 5G phones. From January to March 2020, China's total mobile phone shipment decreased by 36.4% year-on-year to 48.953 million units, including 1.086 million 2G phones, 33.807 million 4G phones, and 14.06 million 5G phones.

In March 2020, 39 new modes were launched in the Chinese market, a decrease of 25% compared with the same period of last year. Those included four modes of 2G phone, 11 modes of 4G phone, and 24 modes of 5G phone. During the first three months of 2020, 89 new modes were launched in the Chinese market, a decrease of 28.8% compared with the same period of last year. Those included 13 modes of 2G phone, 22 modes of 4G phone, and 43 modes of 5G phone.

In regards to smartphone shipment, China's smartphone shipment decreased by 21.9% year-on-year to 21.029 million units in March 2020, accounting for 96.7% of total mobile phone shipment. About 87.9% of those smartphones were Android smartphones. From January to March 2020, China's smartphone shipment was 47.736 million, a year-on-year decrease of 34.7% and accounting for 97.5% of total mobile phone shipment. About 88.8% of those smartphones were Android smartphones.