JD Group recently announced that they would invest over CNY6 billion in Hubei over the next three years to fully promote local economic recovery and small- and medium-sized enterprise development.

It is said that the group would launch a series of support measures in three major sectors, including new infrastructure construction, industry support, and poverty alleviation.

For new infrastructure construction, JD will help Hubei establish the new-generation infrastructure with intelligent supply chain and intelligent logistics as its core. The group would enhance its intelligent logistics park construction and intelligent city services.

For industry support, JD will continue to improve its support strength to local brands and SMEs in Hubei. The group has launched a series of expense reduction and support plans to help local companies get back to work and resume operation.

For poverty alleviation, JD will focus on promoting the sales of agricultural products from poor areas in Hubei. The group will provide help to those poor areas from industry, job, and financial aspects.

JD Group said that they would play their advantages and fully open their supply chain, logistics, technology and service core abilities. With a series of measure, they will make their biggest effort to activate the economic recovery of Hubei.