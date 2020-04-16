According to reports in foreign media, ByteDance launched a new round of recruitment and the company plans to hire 10,000 employees worldwide.

Of the 10,000 opened positions, about one-third are senior researcher or software coding positions. New hires will mainly support ByteDance's application ecosystem and other platforms, including TikTok and Toutiao. Meanwhile, it will promote the company's business development in gaming and e-commerce sectors.

By the end of 2019, ByteDance had 60,000 employees in over 180 cities of 30 countries and regions and its services covered 150 countries and regions. ByteDance's products had over 1.5 billion monthly active users around the world and its businesses covered 75 languages.

In March 2020, ByteDance's CEO Zhang Yiming announced the company's restructuring in an internal letter. After the adjustments, Zhang Lidong and Zhang Nan would lead the China region; while Zhang Yiming will be responsible for global strategy development. At the same time, Zhang said the company's global employee number would reach 100,000 in 2020.