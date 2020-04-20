According to reports in foreign media, TikTok has appointed Nick Tran, former executive of Hulu, as its new marketing director of North America.

Nick worked for Hulu as vice president of brand marketing and culture since 2018. After joining TikTok, he will lead the company's brand marketing, promotion, and social activities.

Hulu is one of the most popular video websites in the U.S. Established in March 2007, it had gained 23 million users by the end of 2018. Hulu aims to help users search and enjoy professional media contents, including TV series, movies, and clips, anytime anywhere. Its contents are from over 200 content providers, covering FOX, NBC, Disney, ABC, Warner Bros., MGM, Lions Gate, and Sony.

Nick joined Hulu in 2018 and he was in charge of formulating marketing plans. Before joining Hulu, he also worked for Samsung, Taco Bell, and clothing start-up Stance Socks.