Chinese smartphone brand Oppo announced to appoint Liu Lie as new global marketing president and China CMO, fully leading Oppo's marketing work.

Liu will report to Oppo's CEO Chen Mingyong.

Liu previously worked as Oppo's brand director. With a keen insight into users, Liu successfully created many unique series products like Oppo Find, Ulike, and Real.

At the same time, Oppo said that due to personal health reason, Shen Yiren, former vice president and global marketing president, would step down from the position. Oppo appreciates his hard work and looking forward for his return.