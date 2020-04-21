Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recently published its financial report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

According to the report, TSMC's combined revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was TWD310.6 billion, which was about USD10.31 billion; its net profit was TWD116.99 billion; and its diluted earnings per share were TWD4.51.

Compared with the same period of last year, the company's combined revenue saw an increase of 42%; its net profit increased by 90.6%; and its diluted earnings per share increased by 90.6%. Compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's revenue decreased by 2.1%; and its net profit increased by 0.8%.

Meanwhile, TSMC's gross margin was 51.8%; its operating profit rate was 41.4%; and its net profit rate was 37.7%.

In the first quarter of 2020, TSMC's sales of 7nm wafer accounted for 35% of total sales; its sales of 10nm wafer accounted for 0.5%; and its sales of 16nm wafer accounted for 19%. Its sales of advanced wafer, covering 16nm and above, accounted for 55% of its total sales.