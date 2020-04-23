China Unicom recently published its financial report for the first quarter of 2020.

According to the report, its operating revenue in the first quarter was CNY73.82 billion, market expectation was CNY71.8 billion, and its revenue in the same period of last year was CNY73.147 billion. Meanwhile, the company's net profit was CNY3.17 billion, market expectation was CNY2.4 billion, and its net profit in the same period of last year was CNY3.675 billion.

The report also showed that China Unicom's mobile device users reached 311 million, representing a slight decrease compared with the 318 million users in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, its 4G network users reached 255 million.

During the reporting period, China Unicom's data traffic used by mobile device users was 8.732 trillion, a decrease of 0.35% compared with the previous quarter. Its voice call duration was 141.9 billion minutes and the number of 181.7 billion minutes in the fourth quarter of 2019.