Chin's BYD and Japan's Hino Motors recently signed a strategic business alliance agreement, which will focus on BEVs development cooperation.

The two parties will accelerate BEV development progress and provide the best quality products to customers. Meanwhile, they will combine their technology and experience advantages in the BEV business car sector and implement in-depth cooperation in retail and other related business sectors to popularize BEV business cars.

Wang Jie, BYD's vice president and CEO of business car business group, said that BYD and Hino Motors have been committed to technical innovation and global promotion of commercial BEV. With the cooperation, they will inject advanced technologies and rich experience into the development of commercial BEV and further promote the global popularization of commercial BEV.

Hino Motors was established in 1942 and provides quality trucks and bus products. In 1991, the company launched its first heavy city transport bus, which is also the world's first hybrid commercial vehicle.