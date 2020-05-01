China Internet Network Information Center recently published its 45th Statistical Report on China Internet Network Development, stating that by March 2020, China had 904 million netizens and its Internet penetration rate reached 64.5%.

The report showed that by March 2020, China's online education user scale reached 423 million, an increase of 110.2% compared with that at the end of 2018. The online education users accounted for 46.8% of total netizens in China.

Meanwhile, China's mobile online education user scale reached 420 million, an increase of 226 million compared with that at the end of 2018. The mobile online education users accounted for 46.9% of total mobile netizens in China.

In addition, China's online education sector launched 148 financing actions in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 38.3%, and the total raised capital reached CNY11.56 billion.