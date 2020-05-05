According to reports in foreign media, Xiaomi said that the company will soon launch an e-commerce service in India to allow consumers who are in lockdown due to the epidemic can purchase Xiaomi products from local retailers.

Muralikrishnan B, chief operating office of Xiaomi India, said that the new service is called Mi Commerce. With this service, consumers can browse online products in nearby stores and place orders directly. If the service is successful, Xiaomi will continue to provide after the epidemic.

Statistics from the market research firm Counterpoint showed that by sales, Xiaomi is the largest smartphone company in the Indian market and it has 30% market share in this marketplace, which is higher than that of Samsung.

Muralikrishnan B said that the service will help the company maintain business continuity.

In addition, head of Xiaomi India Manu Jain said that the company will also provide working capital loan to cooperation partners via its credit loan service.