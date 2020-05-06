According to reports in Chinese local media, LG Electronics and JD recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Under the agreement, the two parties aim at a sales target of CNY5 billion for selling full series products of LG Electronics on JD platform. Meanwhile, LG will invest to distribute "full house home appliances" demonstration stores in JD's home appliances specialty store system in China's county and town level market.

It is said that the strategic cooperation is the largest strategic agreement signed between LG Electronics and Chinese retail platform. With the agreement, JD will become the most important channel of LG in the Chinese market.

LG Electronics will provide more targeted and competitive exclusive products to JD's over 12,000 home appliances specialty stores.