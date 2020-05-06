360 Finance recently published its annual financial report for 2019, stating that the company's net revenue reached CNY9.22 billion in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 107.3%; and its non-GAAP net profit was CNY2.752 billion, a year-on-year increase of 52.8%.

During the reporting period, 360 Finance matched total loans of CNY198.667 billion, a year-on-year increase of 107%. By December 31, 2019, its loan balance was CNY72.155 billion, a year-on-year increase of 67.5%.

To fully and truly reflect the business form of the company's technological transformation, 360 Finance divided its income into traditional revenue and technology revenue. In 2019, the company's traditional revenue reached CNY8.013 billion and its technology revenue reached CNY1.206 billion.

Statistics showed that 360 Finance's technology service ratio saw a stable increase from 0.8% at the beginning of the year to 22% at the end of the year. By revenue, its technology revenue achieved a growth rate of 336% in 2019.

By December 31, 2019, 360 Finance had accumulated 135 million registered users, a year-on-year increase of 71.3%; its credit users reached 24.72 million, a year-on-year increase of 97.1%; and with the help of 360 Finance, 15.91 million users gained loans, a year-on-year increase of 92.1%.