According to reports in Taiwanese local media, Apple recently gained an approval from Taiwan authorities to expand its investment in local market by TWD10 billion.

It is said that Apple will build a new factory in Taiwan's Longtan Park, which will focus on Mini LED and Micro LED display technologies. The company will cooperate with Epistar and AUO and its products will be used on iPhone and iPad in the future.

Official information from the administration of Hsinchu Science Park of Taiwan revealed that they had approved Apple's new factory construction plan and completed related document registrations; however, no details were available.

Apple will reportedly invest billions of Taiwan dollars in the first stage and will gradually complete display technology R&D and product line.