Tencent Holdings recently published its unaudited comprehensive results for the first quarter of 2020.

According to the report, Tencent's total operating revenue reached CNY108.065 billion during the reporting period, a year-on-year increase of 26%; and its net profit reached CNY28.896 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6%. By non-general accounting standards, the company's net profit was CNY27.079 billion, year-on-year increase of 29%.

By business, Tencent's online game business revenue was CNY37.298 billion, a year-on-year increase of 31% and it accounted for 34.5% of its total operating revenue; its fintech and enterprise service business revenue was CNY26.475 billion, year-on-year increase of 22%; its online advertising business revenue was CNY17.713 billion, a year-on-year increase of 32%; and its social networking business revenue was CNY25.131 billion, year-on-year increase of 23%.

By user statistics, its combined monthly active accounts of WeChat reached 1.202 billion, a year-on-year increase of 8.2% and an increase of 3.2% compared with the previous quarter. Its monthly active QQ accounts at the mobile end were 693 million, a year-on-year decrease of 1% and an increase of 7.2% compared with the previous quarter. Its registered accounts of paid value-added services reached 197 million, a year-on-year increase of 19.3%.