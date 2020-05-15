According to reports in foreign media, the world's leading computing chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will announce plans to invest USD12 billion to build an advanced chip plant in the United States.

An insider revealed that the new plant will be located in Arizona and it is expected to create up to 1,600 jobs.

Currently, TSMC already has a chip factory in Washington State.

TSMC is a major supplier of Apple and it makes chips for Apple's iPhone. Prior to this, TSMC said that they had been considering new factory site selection in the United States, but no specific plan yet.