Chinese online tourism service provider Tongcheng-Elong recently published its financial report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, stating that the company's operating revenue was CNY1.005 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 43.6%; and its adjusted profit was CNY78.1 million, a year-on-year decrease of 82.6%.

According to the report, the company's accommodation reservation service revenue was CNY229 million, a decrease of 53.2% compared with the same period of last year. The main reason for the revenue decrease was the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to reduced demands for accommodation.

Its transportation ticket service revenue was CNY686.8 billion, a decrease of 45.4% compared with the same period of last year. The main reason for the revenue decrease was also the outbreak of COVID-19.

Its other revenue was CNY89.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 153.1%. The revenue increase was mainly attributed to advertising service revenue increase, member service revenue increase, and attraction ticket service revenue increase.

In the first quarter of 2020, Tongcheng-Elong's monthly average active users were 148.4 million, a year-on-year decrease of 25.5%; and its monthly average paid users were 14.8 million, a year-on-year decrease of 35.9%.