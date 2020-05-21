According to reports in Chinese local media, 360 and iFlytek announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement and the two parties plan to implement full strategic cooperation focusing on Internet consumer and intelligent city construction areas.

Specifically speaking, the two parties will cooperate in six sectors, covering Internet product, intelligent hardware, network security, AI technology application and IoT security, city security, and advertising marketing.

With the cooperation, iFlytek will play its technical advantage in the AI sector and realize its technologies in 360's AI application scenarios. Meanwhile, depending on iFlytek's AI technologies, 360's Internet products will achieve user growth and efficient realization. In addition, 360's intelligent hardware business is expected to realize better development with the help of iFlytek's intelligent hardware solutions.

In the future, the two parties will also implement cooperation in mobile security service, anti-phishing business, app enhancement business and sensitive information security monitoring. They will jointly research threat information, vulnerability information, security public opinion, and cloud security technologies targeting various security scenarios.