Bosch China recently announced its group operating revenue performance for 2019 during an online press conference.

During the 2019 financial year, Bosch Group achieved sales of EUR77.7 billion, of which the Chinese market contributed 18%. Its sales in China reached about EUR14.1 billion, which was about CNY109.3 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.9%.

So far, China is the second largest market of Bosch, following Germany. Though its sales saw a decrease compared with the previous year, it was still better than the market average.

Commenting on the marketing conditions for 2020, Bosch China president Chen Yudong said that the situation of 2020 is unpredictable. As a supplier, Bosch will focus on two points: try to make sure not to stop production or stop lines for its own reasons; and provide more competitive and technological products.

In regards to product innovation, Chen said that over the past ten years, Bosch invested CNY48.5 billion in China, including over CNY7 billion investment in 2018 and CNY8.6 billion investment in 2019.

At present, Bosch has 7,834 R&D employees in China working in 29 technology centers across the country.