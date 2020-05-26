Weibo recently published its unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2020, stating that its net operating revenue was USD323.4 million, a year-on-year decrease of 19%; and its net profit was USD52.1 million, a year-on-year decrease of 188.68%.

In regards to operating revenue structure, Weibo's advertising and marketing operating revenue was USD275.4 million, a year-on-year decrease of 19%; and its advertising and marketing operating revenue from key customers and SMEs was USD247.9 million, a year-on-year decrease of 24%.

During the first quarter of 2020, Weibo's value-added service operating revenue was USD48 million, a year-on-year decrease of 17%.

In March 2020, Weibo's monthly active users reached 550 million, representing a net increase of about 85 million compared with the same period of last year. About 94% of those monthly active users were mobile users. Meanwhile, its daily average active users were 241 million, a net increase of about 38 million compared with the same period of last year.

By March 31, 2020, Weibo's total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was USD2.35 billion.