Baidu recently announced that its Apollo Park in Yizhuang Economic Development Zone, Beijing has completed construction.

It is said that Apollo Park is currently the world's largest automated driving and vehicle-road collaboration test base, which integrates warehousing of vehicles and accessories, remote big data cloud control, operations command, repair and calibration, and development and testing. The completion of the base will promote the maturity and application of Apollo automated driving and vehicle-road collaboration technological products.

Apollo Park started preparation at the end of 2018 and it has a base area of 13,500 square meters and a usage area of 11,000 square meters. It already has over 200 automated driving testing vehicles, making it the largest application testing base of Baidu Apollo in China.

So far, Apollo's automated driving vehicles have traveled through 24 cities around the world and completed safe trips of over 100,000 passengers.