IDC recently released its latest quarterly tracking report on the tablet market, stating that during the first quarter of 2020, China's tablet market shipment was about 3.73 million units and affected by COVID-19, production capacity of factories decreased by 29.8% year-on-year.

During the first quarter of 2020, the top five makers in the Chinese tablet market were Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, Microsoft, and Lenovo.

Huawei's tablet shipment in the reporting period was about 1.5 million units, a year-on-year increase of 4.3% and it owned 40.2% of the market; Apple's iPad shipment was about 1.31 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 42.5% and it owned 35.1% of the market; Xiaomi's tablet shipment was about 210,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 31.3% and it owned 5.5% market share; and Microsoft's tablet shipment was about 120,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 17.6% and it owned 3.2% market share.

Lenovo was seriously impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Its tablet shipment was about 60,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 49.5%; and its market share was 1.7%, a decline of 1.6 percentage points.