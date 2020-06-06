Chinese short video platform Kuaishou.com announced to build its intelligent cloud big data center project in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia.

With investments of about CNY10 billion, this big data center is expected to put into use in 2021.

The Ulanqab big data center is the first super large scale Internet data center built by Kuaishou. It is said that the data center will be self-developed by Kuaishou's technical team and the overall concept design was completed independently by the team.

The Ulanqab big data center has a total area of about 500 mu, which can accommodate 300,000 servers. The first batch of IT equipment will be launched in 2021. This project will support Kuaishou's big data and artificial intelligence core technology platforms and provide ample resources for the long-term development of the company.