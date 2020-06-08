NetEase recently published an announcement on its official website, stating that the company established a next-generation console game research and development studio "Sakura Studio", in Tokyo, Japan and its recruitment for Tokyo office was also launched.

On the official website of Sakura Studio, NetEase listed their open positions, which cover project manager, art, planning, programmer, and front-end programmer.

According to the announcement, Sakura Studio has invited a producer who has extensive console game producing experience in the Japanese gaming industry to be the head of the studio.

NetEase said that the opening of Sakura Studio marks the company's new exploration in the console game self-development sector.